Northern California deputy killed by gunfire, second wounded

Police vehicles block streets some distance away from there two Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and a bystander were shot during an incident in Rancho Cordova, Calif., just outside Sacramento, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton says the suspect is in custody. Hampton says the shooting Monday afternoon occurred at a Pep Boys auto parts store, but did not provide details on the deputies’ or the bystander’s condition. Jonathan J. Cooper AP Photo