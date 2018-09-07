Video captures Miami cop stomping on armed robbery suspect’s head
Miami police officer John Askew was cleared of any wrongdoing by Internal Affairs after police body-cam video surfaced of him using force to subdue an armed robbery suspect. Now a civilian oversight panel thinks something should be done about it.
Prince George's County Police released surveillance video of 26-year-old Curtis Marbury-Green being subdued by officers outside of a Target in Forestville, Md. They say he repeatedly stabbed a man before holding a woman at knifepoint in August 2018.
A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.
A sheriff's deputy in Amador County, California, saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI.