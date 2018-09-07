Officers swarm, use taser on Maryland store stabbing suspect

Prince George's County Police released surveillance video of 26-year-old Curtis Marbury-Green being subdued by officers outside of a Target in Forestville, Md. They say he repeatedly stabbed a man before holding a woman at knifepoint in August 2018.
By
Man posed as sex toy shopper to rob Houston store

National

Man posed as sex toy shopper to rob Houston store

Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.

Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

National

Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service