After Elon Musk’s reefer madness, investors question Tesla CEO’s stability

Silicon Valley billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk lit the media world ablaze when, about two hours into “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he appeared to take a drag on a marijuana cigarette.

“You probaby can’t (smoke marijuana) because of stockholders, right?” Rogan said, as he lit a joint on camera.

“I mean, it’s legal right?” Musk said, as he accepted the joint and took a puff.

Now, as the marijuana smoke clears, Musk’s electric car company finds itself facing dire straits.

Shares for Tesla Inc. fell more than 6 percent by early Friday as the Thursday night podcast clip went viral, according to The Associated Press.

But the puff heard around the world wasn’t the only highlight from Musk’s podcast experience; the PayPal co-founder also was seen sipping whiskey and holding a samurai sword.

The appearance prompted Wall Street adviser Jim Cramer to question whether Musk was still a visionary.

“We have to question his stability,” Cramer said, according to The Street.

Musk in recent days also renewed a feud with a British cave diver, Vernon Unsworth, who was involved in the rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand this summer, according to the BBC.

When Unsworth called Musk’s proposed mini-submarine a PR stunt, Musk responded by calling Unsworth a pedophile on Twitter. While Musk deleted the original tweets, BBC News reports Musk appeared to renew the allegation in an Aug. 28 tweet.

Tesla on Friday also saw the recent departure of its chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, and its head of human resources, Gabrielle Toledano, according to The Verge.

Morton was quoted in The Verge as saying, “the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations.”

Morton had been at the company for just over a month.

Not everybody is mad at Musk.

Many took to Twitter on Friday to condemn the outrage and media coverage about Musk smoking marijuana.

