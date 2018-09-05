Man stalked teen on Instagram — then showed up naked in her room, California cops say

At one point, a security video shows the naked intruder inside a Fontana, California, home turn to a camera and put a finger to his lips.

“He knew exactly where the camera was,” Officer Jay Sayegh of the Fontana Police Department said, according to KCBS. “He looked at the camera, put his finger to his mouth and did a shhh.”

A 13-year-old in the home woke around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to find the nude man masturbating as he stood over her bed, police told the Fontana Herald News.

She screamed and the intruder fled, reported the publication.

After viewing the home security video, Fontana police found Jonathan Emmanuel Ward, 21, at his home less than two miles away, reported The San Bernardino Sun.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, child annoyance and indecent exposure, according to KTLA.

Police believe Ward had stalked the teen online to discover where she lived, reported KCBS.

“The suspect actually targeted a local dance studio in the Inland Empire, and then he began following Instagram photos and social media photos of some of the victims,” Sayegh said, according to the station.

Police wrote on Facebook that Ward entered the back yards of homes where some of the teens lived and may have also slipped inside those homes when he found unlocked doors.

They are hoping other potential victims come forward, police wrote.

“It’s extremely terrifying,” said the 13-year-old girl’s mother at Wednesday news conference, reported KNBC. “Our daughters are extremely terrified. All of them can’t sleep at night. None of them want to sleep alone.”

Neighbors said they also were rattled by the incident, reported KCBS.

“That’s not right. That’s not right at all,” said Lori Lopez, reported the station.

Ward, whom police said was arrested in connection with a similar case in 2017, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $1 million bail, police wrote on Facebook.