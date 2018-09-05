After sexual assault, woman climbed into trash bin and kept stabbing herself, Texas cops say

A woman climbed into a trash bin outside a shopping center in southeast Houston on Sunday and repeatedly stabbed herself after she was sexually assaulted, she told police.
The 20-year-old woman says a man approached her in the laundry room of an apartment complex around 11 p.m., according to KPRC.
The two talked in the laundry room before going into an apartment in the complex, the station reported.
Once the two were in the vacant unit, according to the Houston Chronicle, the woman told police, the man sexually assaulted her.
She later told police that she was able to run away from her attacker and climb into a Dumpster outside a shopping center in the 8200 block of Broadway Street, KIAH reported.
“She was distraught over the assault and began stabbing herself,” according to a police report cited by the Chronicle. Then, the report states, she climbed back out of the trash bin.
She collapsed as the climbed out, according to KPRC.
A security guard working at the shopping center found the woman lying near the Dumpster, according to KHOU. A detective with the Houston Police Department told Metro Video videographers that the woman lifted her head as the security guard approached, and he saw some of the multiple stab wounds around her neck.
The security guard called 911, and police told KHOU that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, listed in serious but stable condition.
The suspect has not been identified, and police have not released a description of the suspect.
