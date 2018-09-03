Blood dripping through ceiling leads South Florida police to a gruesome discovery

Blood dripping through a ceiling in Margate led to a grisly discovery: A husband who shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, authorities said Monday.
Margate police said that a resident at the Blue Isle apartments reported on Sunday what appeared to be blood oozing into her home from the unit upstairs. A maintenance worker knocked on the door of Unit 209 to no avail. Paramedics removed the front door and found the two bodies inside a bedroom.
Detectives found Nicholas Mantzouranis, 84, lying on the ground, a gunshot wound to the head, a pistol next to him. On the bed was his wife, Sally Mantzouranis, 66, also dead from a gunshot wound, police said in a press release on Monday.
“Detectives are still actively investigating this incident but believe there is no danger to the public at this time,” the press release said.
The apartment complex is located at 3400 Banks Road, about a mile away from the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. A neighbor told the Sun-Sentinel that Nicholas Mantzouranis seemed frail, and the couple “kept to themselves.”
