AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

McCain buried at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friend
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sen. John McCain's final journey ended Sunday on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friend.
A horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator's casket led a procession of mourners from the academy's chapel to its cemetery following a private service. The senator's widow, Cindy, and his children were among those who walked behind the caisson. Joining them were family and friends as well as members of McCain's Class of 1958, military leaders and academy midshipmen.
About 4 p.m. a flyover of military aircraft honored the Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam and held more than five years as a prisoner of war.
After the American flag was removed from the casket, a grieving Cindy McCain pressed her check to its surface and McCain sons Jimmy and Jack shared a hug.
The burial was private as per the wishes of McCain, the Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential nominee died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81. Vehicles that had carried mourners began leaving the area between 4:30 and 5 p.m.
2018's most volatile candidate (it's Trump) isn't on ballot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into the midterm elections, the most volatile candidate this year isn't on the ballot.
But President Donald Trump still loves to take his freewheeling political stylings on the road on behalf of his fellow Republicans and he's raring to go for the sprint to Nov. 6.
His eagerness to campaign for candidates — and protect his political flank — has led Republican officials and Trump's political team to devise a strategy for managing the president's time. It's designed to keep him in places where he can be helpful.
They're also determined to try to manage his unpredictability so the party's strongest asset in turning out core GOP voters doesn't end up doing damage instead.
There's a constant effort to keep him on best behavior.
UN agency: Trips across Mediterranean fall, but risks rise
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says people smugglers are taking greater risks to ferry their human cargo toward Europe as Libya's coast guard intercepts more and more boats carrying migrants, increasing the likelihood that those on board may die during the Mediterranean journeys.
That's one of the key findings from the latest UNHCR report about efforts to reach Europe. The report, released early Monday and titled "Desperate Journeys," says that even though the number of crossings and deaths has plunged compared to recent years, the voyage is more deadly in percentage terms for those who venture across.
The report says 2,276 people died last year while trying to cross, or one death for every 42 arrivals.
This year, it's 1,095 deaths, or one out of every 18 arrivals. In June alone, the proportion hit one death for every seven arrivals.
On the Central Mediterranean route so far this year, there have been 10 separate incidents in which 50 or more people died — most after departing from Libya. Seven of those incidents have been since June alone, UNHCR said.
Hope, caution as Kim Jong Un shifts to North Korea's economy
MOUNT CHILBO, North Korea (AP) — Tanned and wearing a swimsuit, So Myong Il walks to the barbecue pit and throws on some clams.
He obviously loves the beach he's on as well as the rugged, emerald Chilbo mountains that rise abruptly behind it. He loves them enough to forget, for a moment at least, that he is a senior official sent to deliver an ideology-soaked pitch singing their praises and instead lets the natural beauty surrounding him speak for itself.
Comrade So sees great things for North Korean attractions like this.
Hotels, big and small. Tourists from all over the country, maybe the world. "As long as we have the leadership of our respected Marshal," he says, referring to leader Kim Jong Un, "our future will be bright indeed."
So wouldn't think of questioning the leader, but there is a hint of apprehension in his voice. And he isn't alone.
O'Rourke bets national attention lifts him in Texas race
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — If elections were decided by viral videos and fawning media profiles, Democrat Beto O'Rourke would win Texas' Senate race in a landslide.
Video of the candidate defending NFL players' right to protest during the national anthem had been viewed by millions even before NBA star LeBron James called it a "must-watch." Another of O'Rourke, a three-term congressman, thrashing through a Whataburger parking lot on a skateboard is almost as popular, increasing the onetime punk rocker's already considerable street cred.
National magazines are suggesting he could be a Democratic vice-presidential pick in 2020 — or even a White House contender, ala a young Barack Obama. Sure, O'Rourke may lose to incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, the argument goes, but just staying competitive in Texas, which hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office in nearly a quarter century, would still further boost his political star.
The White House is taking notice. President Donald Trump tweeted that he plans to stage "a major rally" for Cruz in October. Help from the president was long unthinkable in a race that for months looked like a Cruz cakewalk.
The hype machine powering O'Rourke has brought in piles of campaign cash and generated excitement nationally. But it also risks eventual backlash. Voters have often punished candidates for getting too big for their political britches — especially if they haven't won anything yet. O'Rourke need only look to his opponent for an example of a politician whose ambitions irked voters he needed.
Firefighters battle blaze at esteemed Rio de Janeiro museum
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro is being engulfed by flames.
Firefighters were working late Sunday to put out a large blaze at the esteemed National Museum in northern Rio. It wasn't immediately clear how the fire began.
News portal G1, citing the museum, reported that nobody was injured and the fire began after the museum had closed for the day. An email sent to the museum late Sunday was not immediately returned.
Sgt. Moises Torres from the state's firefighting headquarters said there was no immediate information about injuries.
According to the museum's website, it has thousands of items related to the history of Brazil and other countries, and is part of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
4 missing after boats collide, sink on Colorado River
MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Four people are missing after two boats crashed and sunk on the Colorado River, ejecting more than a dozen people who were on board, authorities said Sunday.
A recreational boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on Saturday night on a well-traveled stretch of the river that marks the border between California and Arizona, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.
Both boats sank, and passing boaters pulled crash victims from the water. Nine people were injured, with two in critical condition, authorities said.
The crash occurred between two popular marinas and near Moabi Regional Park, a well-traveled recreation area crowded with people enjoying the Labor Day weekend.
Three women and one man remained missing on Sunday, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said.
Nebraska Catholic diocese rocked by old abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — For more than a decade, a conservative Catholic diocese in Nebraska was the only church in the U.S. that refused to participate in annual reviews of sexual misconduct that were a key reform enacted in the wake of the 2002 Boston clergy abuse scandal.
As a new wave of abuse scandals rock the Roman Catholic church, critics say the Diocese of Lincoln is now paying the price for its unwillingness to change and lack of transparency.
Accusers have been coming forward in recent weeks with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by clergy in Nebraska, and the diocese is facing a potential criminal investigation and criticism that it mishandled abusive priests even as it should have been subjected to increased scrutiny after the Boston scandal.
From 2002 to 2015, leaders of the Lincoln diocese refused to participate in annual audits designed to uncover sex abuse allegations and gauge how well church officials were complying with child-protection policies. Church leaders called the audits a pointless endeavor that assumed wrongdoing by the diocese and its priests, but one of the bishops during that period knew of at least two allegations against priests, according to interviews and a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
"I think the closed nature of the diocese made this worse," said Rachel Pokora, a member of the Catholic reformist group Call to Action. "Even if the audits never revealed anything — and I think they probably would have — it still shows an unwillingness to be open."
Aretha Franklin funeral eulogy slammed; pastor stands firm
ATLANTA (AP) — A fiery, old-school pastor who is under fire for saying black America is losing "its soul" at Aretha Franklin's funeral stands firm by his words with the hope critics can understand his perspective.
Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. told The Associated Press in a phone interview Sunday he felt his sermon was appropriate at Franklin's funeral Friday in Detroit. He felt his timing was right, especially after other speakers spoke on the civil rights movement and President Donald Trump.
"I was trying to show that the movement now is moving and should move in a different direction," he said. "... What we need to do is create respect among ourselves. Aretha is the person with that song 'R-E-S-P-E-C-T' that is laid out for us and what we need to be as a race within ourselves. We need to show each other that. We need to show each other respect. That was the reason why I did it."
Williams, who is the pastor of Salem Bible Church in Atlanta, said his words about black women being incapable of raising sons alone were taken out of context. He described as "abortion after birth" the idea of children being raised without a "provider" father and a mother as the "nurturer."
Many thought Williams took a shot at Franklin, who was a single mother of four boys. But the pastor said a household can become stronger with two parents rather than one.
GOP lawyer caught in crossfire on Kavanaugh, Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Burck is a Republican insider being pushed into the limelight by two of the biggest political dramas in Washington: the Russia investigation of Robert Mueller and the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.
He's a lawyer for current and former Trump White House officials who have been touched by the Russia probe. As George W. Bush's longtime public records lawyer, he's in charge of culling documents for the Senate from Kavanaugh's White House years. He's also Kavanaugh's friend and former deputy at the Bush White House.
That makes Burck, 47, "triply-conflicted," say some Democrats, They have denounced the lawyer's role in the unusual and potentially precedent-setting arrangement to expedite the gathering of Kavanaugh's government records before Senate confirmation hearings that start Tuesday.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told reporters that Republicans are "cherry-picking" what Kavanaugh records are available. He called it "a disservice to the American people."
Burck's friends and allies see in the Yale-educated lawyer a straight-shooting, skilled professional who cares less about partisan battles than providing the best legal representation possible. For several years in a row a legal publication named him a "White Collar MVP."
