‘Let the nightmares begin’: Huge grizzly bear rages after release from jail, video shows

Grizzly bears ain’t nothin’ to mess with.

In an effort to replenish the grizzly bear population in the forests of the Cabinet Mountains near the western border of the state, the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department has set up great big grizzly bear traps in other forests, hoping to move more female grizzlies to the area.

It’s part of the department’s “augmentation program,” according to the video posted to the park department’s Facebook page on Monday.

But the reinforced steel pens featured on the video didn’t catch any females, this time. They caught two huge male grizzlies, who were both rather eager to get out.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Males are not eligible for the augmentation program, according to the video, so they were released soon after stumbling into their bear jail cells.

The first bear featured in the video shoots out of its cell, and looks back only briefly before scurrying away into the forest of northwest Montana. This, the video states, is the common reaction when a grizzly is freed after a brief stint in bear jail.

The second bear, though, can be seen unleashing a fit of raw grizzly rage against the pen that held it, as soon as the trap door opens. The bear violently jerks the door upward from inside before climbing atop the trailer that holds the pen.

“Let the nightmares begin,” one person wrote in the comment section. Male grizzlies can grow to as large as 7 feet when standing upright, and can weigh as much as 1,700 pounds, according to the National Wildlife Foundation.

He huffs and he puffs, swiping and scratching at the inconveniently small quarters in which he was briefly held against his will.

“This reaction is not typical for most releases,” wildlife officials state in the video. “But shows why grizzly bears must be respected and why FWP is always extra cautious when working with grizzly bears.”

The video had been viewed on Facebook more than 46,000 times on Facebook as of Friday afternoon, and had been shared 776 times.

“And they say WE are at the top of the food chain!” another commenter wrote.

Sure we are, right up until we get into close quarters with a raging grizzly bear.