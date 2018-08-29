Drug-dealing parents fed their young kids pot ‘to keep them quiet,’ Utah prosecutors say

A Utah couple have been charged with child abuse and child endangerment after prosecutors say they fed their young children marijuana “to keep them quiet” and were “openly using drugs in front of them,” the Deseret News reported.

Charging documents show that “multiple family members” of Katie Jennifer Blackham, 40, and Jacob Francis Sickler, 28, called the Utah Division of Child and Family Services “because they were concerned about the couple’s two children,” according to the Deseret News. The agency then called police.

Drug tests performed on the children, ages 3 and 4, showed that they both “tested positive for cocaine and marijuana in their systems,” the Deseret News reported.

According to the indictments for Blackham and Sickler, the couple “openly used drugs in front of the two children, the children were losing weight, the children were often dirty and unkempt and the children were fed marijuana to keep them quiet,” FOX 13 reported.

Additionally, the 3-year-old “suffered a broken leg,” but her parents didn’t seek medical help for two days — until other family members insisted she see a doctor, the indictments state, according to FOX 13.

Court documents also allege that Blackham and Sickler “openly bragged about running a drug distribution business out of their home where they reportedly made marijuana-laced brownies and distributed them throughout Utah County,” according to KUTV.

In April, an Arizona woman was arrested after her 21-month-old daughter ate marijuana-laced macaroni and cheese. And last year, a New Mexico mother gave her 13-year-old daughter marijuana gummies, reportedly to help her cope with anxiety, police said.