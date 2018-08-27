On second thought: Trump, Cohen lawyers stumble on facts

FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, attorney Lanny Davis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his K Street office in Washington. Cohen’s lawyer is walking back his assertions that his client could tell a special prosecutor that Trump had prior knowledge of a meeting with a Russian lawyer to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Davis said Monday, Aug. 27, he “should been much clearer that I could not confirm the story.” J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo