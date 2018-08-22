Hey, that’s not Will Smith. Bert and Ernie drop ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ parody

Long-time buddies Bert and Ernie have just given Will Smith’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” a new street vibe.
And do we really need to tell you the name of the street? Or how to get there?
Sesame Street released a “Fresh Prince” parody on Monday that stars Bert and Ernie revealing, in rap, how they met all those many years ago. It’s called “Bert and Ernie of Sesame Street.”
“Fresh Prince” was the theme song to the 1990s NBC sitcom of the same name that helped make Smith a star.
“There were no cabs with licenses plates that said Fresh or had dice on the mirror when Bert and Ernie first met, but everything else is pretty much the same,” observed the eagle eyes at 107 Jamz in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
“We’re guessing Bert is the Fresh Prince in this situation, which would mean Ernie is either Jazzy Jeff or Carlton.”
Alas, cousin Carlton doesn’t dance or even appear in this video. But Rubber Duckie does. Of course.
“Now, this is a song all about how my life got flip-turned up eyebrow,” Bert, of the famous unibrow, starts off in the video.
He and Ernie, like Smith does in his version, are sitting on thrones that spin upside down.
Next we see Bert scrubbing that graffiti-covered wall, which gets a thumbs-up from constable Muppet.
“On Sesame Street, born and raised. Learnin’ letters, numbers, singing’ sunny days,” he continues. “Growin’ up, movin’, flyin’ the coop. Said bye-bye to my mommy, off to 1-2-3 stoop.”
Next we meet smelly Grouch and then Ernie, who can’t hear Bert because he’s got a banana in his ear. Of course.
“One half of a whole, one half a pair,” Bert sings.
“This is the story of how we became Ernie and Bert. Put it there,” sings Ernie.
The story of how these two Muppets met might remind some about the speculation over the years about how close Bert and Ernie have become.
“It has long been whispered that Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie are gay,” fact-checking website Snopes wrote when it “investigated” the relationship.
“At various times the rumor has escalated into their actually getting married on the show, this event either being planned for a future episode or said to have happened on a previous one.
“Bert and Ernie are not married. They’re not even homosexual (if indeed it’s possible for mere puppets to be sexual). They are nothing but well-loved puppets from a hugely popular children’s TV series.”
And, apparently, fairly decent rappers, too.
The real Fresh Prince has yet to give his spin on the video.
Comments