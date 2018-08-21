Pennsylvania priest faces charges as sex abuse fallout grows

File- This June 8, 2014, file photo shows the Reverend Kevin M. Lonergan, center, who was ordained celebrated his first mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Pottsville, Pa. The 30-year-old Lonergan was charged Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, with corruption of minors, a felony, and indecent assault. He is facing charges in connection with a 17-year-old girl he met at Mass, including allegations that he sent her nude images of himself on social media and groped her during a hug. The Republican-Herald via AP Andy Matsko