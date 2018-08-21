Missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, authorities say

Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa college student who had been missing for more than a month, has been found dead, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa told the AP he learned that her body had been found from a close family friend of Tibbetts’ on Tuesday morning. He said he had no other details.
Tibbetts, 20, was reported missing after she was last seen on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, authorities said in a Facebook post on the city’s page. Brooklyn was her hometown of about 1,400 people. She was wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra and running shoes.
Before Tibbetts vanished, she had been dog-sitting her boyfriend’s dogs, the AP reported.
Tibbetts and her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, had been dating for three years, KCRG reported. Jack said he and his brother were both out of town, but he told the station he had opened a Snapchat message from Tibbetts at about 10 p.m. the night she went missing, and it showed she was inside the home watching his dogs.
The AP reported it is unclear whether she ever returned back to Jack’s home after the evening jog.
Last week, law enforcement officials confirmed they would be focusing on five different areas where they believed Tibbetts might have been, The Des Moines Register reported. The sites, all near her hometown, included a truck stop, a car wash, her boyfriend’s home and two farms, according to CBS.
Fox News reported that her body was found in Iowa, but no other details have been released. CBS News also confirmed that her body has been found.
Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation told CNN to “expect quite a bit of news” regarding Tibbett at a 5 p.m. press conference. No details will be released by police until then, he told CNN.
Contributing: The Associated Press
Comments