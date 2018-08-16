Boy was left in a hot day care van, police say. He honked the horn until he was found

A 4-year-old boy left in a hot day care van in Atlanta had to keep honking its horn until a woman finally came to his rescue, according to police.

Now, multiple women associated with the daycare face cruelty charges and have recently been arrested for their alleged roles in the incident.

On July 2, Atlanta police were called to the Evelyn Redmond Christian Academy after a woman reported she found a boy inside the day care’s van, says a police report obtained by McClatchy.

The woman told police she kept hearing a horn blow but “just figured it was the van driver trying to get attention at the daycare to open the door,” the report states.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Eventually, she heard a man say someone was inside the van, which police say had all of the windows rolled up.

That’s when the woman said she ran to the van and found the boy “crying, shaking and holding his shoes,” according to the report.

She then got him out of the van and took him to the day care.

“The lady that opened the door asked the child where he was,” the woman told authorities. “I asked to speak to the Director and no one came.”

The responding officer says the boy was left in the van for at least 35 to 45 minutes and the daycare staff did not seek medical care for him once he was returned to their care.

Police arrested the driver of the van, identified in the report as Pamela Bryant, that afternoon and charged her with reckless conduct.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Starshemoha Baty on Monday, along with Ashley Jordan and Shanan Shealey who were arrested last week, according to inmate records. They are also associated with the Evelyn Redmond Christian Academy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

FCSO inmate records show all three are charged with second-degree cruelty to children.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning told WSB-TV the day care is not licensed, but “they do have a special exemption where they’re allowed to have a certain number of children between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.”

SHARE COPY LINK A Florida mother was arrested on July 17 after a bystander called the police when she saw an eight-month-old baby left in a car in 93 degree heat. Volusia County Sheriff’s Department uploaded a video to Facebook, thanking the woman who called police.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles