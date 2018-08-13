Two dead after collision and fight on I-5 in California
Two people are dead following a vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, California. One of the drivers was killed in the fight after they exited their vehicles. The other was struck by a passing motorist.
White nationalists rallied in Washington, D.C. to mark the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. For the Unite the Right 2 rally, nearly 30 white nationalists marched to Lafayette Park.
Police in Vacaville, California, were in a race against time on August 11 when it looked like the Solana SPCA building would be hit by an approaching wildfire. Bodycam footage shows the rescue operation where they helped evacuated 60 cats and dogs.
Lead TSA officer Darrell Wade reacted quickly when a bag started smoking at the security checkpoint at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. The item causing the smoke turned out to be an e-cigarette.
The shaking of almond trees can only mean one thing - almond harvest is underway in the Sacramento Valley. Typically from mid-August through October, mechanical tree "shakers" harvest almonds by vigorously shaking them.
A fast-moving brush fire in California’s Cleveland National Forest forced evacuations on August 6. This remarkable footage shows the Holy Fire burning from Santiago Peak East in Cleveland National Forest from Monday afternoon to night.
Police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in throwing a firework onto a patio bar in Asheville, North Carolina. The incident occurred on August 1, 2018, at approximately 1:28 a.m. The suspects were driving 4-door, light-colored SUV.
A Cal Fire plane drops fire retardant on the River Fire, off Old River Road, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. On Wednesday, the Mendocino Complex Fire stood at 31,898 acres consumed and was 38 percent contained.
The Carr Fire in California’s Shasta County consumed over 112,000 acres and stood at 30 percent contained late on July 31. Cal Fire said shifting winds, steep terrain and previously unburned fuels contributed to the fire, which broke out on July 23.