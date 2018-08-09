‘Rover’ uses pets’ faces to find them

The shaking of almond trees can only mean one thing - almond harvest is underway in the Sacramento Valley. Typically from mid-August through October, mechanical tree "shakers" harvest almonds by vigorously shaking them.
A fast-moving brush fire in California’s Cleveland National Forest forced evacuations on August 6. This remarkable footage shows the Holy Fire burning from Santiago Peak East in Cleveland National Forest from Monday afternoon to night.
Police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in throwing a firework onto a patio bar in Asheville, North Carolina. The incident occurred on August 1, 2018, at approximately 1:28 a.m. The suspects were driving 4-door, light-colored SUV.
The Carr Fire in California’s Shasta County consumed over 112,000 acres and stood at 30 percent contained late on July 31. Cal Fire said shifting winds, steep terrain and previously unburned fuels contributed to the fire, which broke out on July 23.
A Cal Fire plane drops fire retardant on the River Fire, off Old River Road, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. On Wednesday, the Mendocino Complex Fire stood at 31,898 acres consumed and was 38 percent contained.
Firefighters set backfires in an effort to prevent the Carr Fire from reaching the community of Igo, southwest of Redding, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. This 360 video is not supported on iOS at this time.