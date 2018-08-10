10 Things to Know for Today

A military paramedic tends to a boy who suffers head injury from Sunday’s earthquake at a makeshift hospital in Kayangan, Lombok Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The north of Lombok has been devastated by the magnitude 7.0 quake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing more than 100 people. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago) Fauzy Chaniago AP