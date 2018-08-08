Merle Carlson in 2016
He didn’t stop for road work — even with a deputy hanging off his car, cops say

By Don Sweeney

August 08, 2018 12:53 PM

This Utah driver must have been in a real hurry.

Merle Winslow Carlson, 76, of Park City, was charged Monday with failing to stop for police and reckless endangerment after he sped away from a traffic detour July 31 with sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Berger hanging from his car window, reported The Deseret News.

Berger, with the Summit County Sheriff’s Department, signaled Carlson to stop during a detour of Interstate 80 traffic for construction work on a wildlife crossing over the freeway, reported KUTV.

Carlson at first ignored Berger, but then stopped, according to KSL-TV. Court documents say that Berger smelled alcohol when he leaned into the car window to talk to Carlson, the station reported.

Then Carlson “slammed” on the car’s accelerator with Berger’s arm still hooked in his window, pulling him along as the sergeant lifted his legs off the ground to avoid being run over, KSL-TV reported based on court records.

“(Berger) yelled ‘stop, stop the car now,’ but Carlson continued to accelerate away,” an affidavit reported, according to KUTV.

Berger managed to push himself free of the car, reported The Deseret News. He was unhurt. Carlson was later arrested.

