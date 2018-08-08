11-year-old girl shocked with cop’s Taser after stealing food from Kroger, police say

Cincinnati police say an officer “working an outside employment detail” pulled out his taser and fired it at an 11-year-old girl Monday after he suspected her of shoplifting from a Kroger grocery store, according to WCPO.
Now some people, including the city’s vice mayor Christopher Smitherman, say that use of force may have gone too far, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
Police say an officer was investigating a group of girls reportedly shoplifting from a Kroger grocery store, WCPO reported.
One officer allegedly noticed a girl carrying a backpack full of items and told her to stop, and when she didn’t, police say he shocked her with the taser, according to the station.
She was taken to the hospital and then released to her parents, WLWT reported. The officer’s body camera was not switched on during the incident, but it was switched on later, according to the station.
The girl was charged with obstruction of official business and theft, and will appear in a juvenile court, according to a release obtained by WVXU.
A Kroger spokesperson told WCPO they were “cooperating with the police who are investigating the matter.”
But news of the use of force struck some as unnecessary, including the city’s vice mayor Christopher Smitherman, who demanded an investigation and told the Cincinnati Enquirer it was “hard to understand why an 11-year-old would be tased.”
Many on social media also questioned the necessity of using the stun gun.
Others said there was not enough information to make a proper judgment, and pointed out that the minor allegedly refused to follow the officer’s order to stop.
Official guidelines for the department do not prevent the use of the Taser on 11-year-olds. The guidelines say the Taser should not be used on “obviously pregnant females and those individuals under the age of 7 or over the age of 70.”
City councilman Jeff Pastor told WLWT he was concerned with those guidelines.
“I would like to confer with the police officers to see why that policy is in place,” Pastor told the station. “I’m not in the business of criticizing the policy, however a 7-year-old kid, being eligible for use of force by Taser, it probably shocks me, probably shocks most Cincinnatians.”
Cincinnati police chief said the department was “extremely concerned when force is used by one of our officers on a child of this age” and announced that a “very thorough review of our policies” would take place, as well as a review of the specific officer’s actions, according to WVXU.
