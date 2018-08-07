HGTV outbids Lance Bass, buys Brady Bunch house. Now fans want him to host the makeover

Lance Bass thought he’d bought the iconic “Brady Bunch” house in Los Angeles, no strings attached.
In fact, the ‘N Sync singer tweeted to his fans on Friday that the deal was done, that the house used for exterior shots of the iconic comedy was his.
“Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!” he tweeted.
He spoke too soon.
In a lengthy Facebook rant posted on Sunday, he reported that he was “heartbroken” because a “corporate buyer” had swooped in and was willing to buy the house “at any cost,” which set off a weekend of teeth gnashing and griping from his fans.
On Tuesday, the world found out that the “corporate buyer” was HGTV.
The network teased the announcement in a tweet early Tuesday morning.
His fans, though, apparently need more time. Some were still angry on his behalf and aimed their wrath at HGTV by using the “b” word - boycott - while others began suggesting a way HGTV can sweeten this real estate deal to everyone’s liking.
“Hey @hgtv can @LanceBass host the makeover show?! That would be awesome!”
