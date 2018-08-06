Is justice blind at a courthouse with a Confederate statue?

In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse, where he is facing the charge, in Clinton, La. The statue of the unnamed Confederate soldier has stood since 1909 in front of the courthouse in East Feliciana Parish, hands resting on his rifle looking down on the flow of lawyers, jurors and defendants going into the white columned building. Gerald Herbert AP Photo