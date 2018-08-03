He was upset over his new tattoo. He came back and stabbed the artist, NYC cops say

This case of buyer’s remorse got violent.

After getting a tattoo at a Bronx parlor in mid-July, a man returned to the shop on July 26 to confront his tattoo artist about the new ink, according to New York City police.

But the tattoo spat escalated from words to actions around 3:30 p.m. — and the newly-tattooed man stabbed the 35-year-old tattoo artist twice in the left thigh, police said in a press release. Then the man fled from the shop.

Paramedics rushed the tattoo artist to a local hospital, according to police. He was in stable condition.

What was the tattoo that started it all? Police said it was a pair of lips inked on the man’s chest, the New York Post reports.

New York police are now looking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down the man suspected of assaulting the tattoo artist. Surveillance footage police released on Friday shows the man has shoulder-length dreadlocks with blond streaks.

He was wearing a yellow shirt, Jordan Space Jams shoes and black jeans at the time of the attack, video shows.

Anyone with tips or information in the case is encouraged to call the police department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Callers can dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website.