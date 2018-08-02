Newlyweds saw an angel in the Texas sky and knew — ‘Everything will be ok’

Danny Ferraro and his wife Carmen were on their way to take care of some family business Monday evening, and they were “kind of dreading” it, he says.
Then they saw something in the Texas sky that changed their perspective. Coincidentally, it appeared to the couple on the one-month anniversary of their wedding.
“As soon as I saw it, I knew,” he told McClatchy. “We saw the cloud and the brilliant rays. I told my wife that it must mean that everything will be ok.”
Danny says, without a doubt, it was an angel. And more than 1,100 people who shared the image after he posted it on Facebook agree.
“This was the sunset as we were driving down Hwy 105,” he wrote in the caption. “How awesome is that?”
Danny, 57, and Carmen live in Montgomery, about 40 miles north of Houston. He told McClatchy that he is “a believer,” but doesn’t regularly attend church.
“Although I did last night,” he said Thursday.
But Danny and Carmen aren’t the only ones drawing hope from the striking image.
“A bell must’ve rung!!” wrote another commenter.
“I’m glad that everyone has enjoyed the photo,” Ferraro wrote in a follow-up comment as hundreds more saw his stunning snap. “I never thought it would get so many likes and responses, and that it would bring comfort to some as well.”
What do you see in the clouds?
