He sold moonshine in a Walmart parking lot, police say. He had the wrong buyers

A North Carolina man was arrested after investigators said he sold a gallon of moonshine in a Walmart parking lot, never suspecting the buyers were undercover cops.
Authorities also found two gallons of moonshine in plastic jugs “in plain sight” on the back seat of Jeremy Clark Powell’s car, the news site Bladenonline.com reported.
Powell, 37, of Whiteville, sold the liquor to the undercover investigators outside the Walmart in Elizabethtown on Friday, Wilmington station WECT reported.
Powell’s arrest led to the discovery of “an active liquor still” and about 100 gallons of mash behind his home, the Bladen Journal reported. Agents also seized a concealed weapon, according to WECT.
N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agents charged Powell with possessing a non-tax-paid liquor, possessing alcoholic beverages for sale without an ABC permit, selling alcohol without an ABC permit, using property for the manufacture of alcoholic beverage, manufacturing alcohol without an ABC permit, and selling or possessing equipment for use in manufacturing alcohol, according to the Bladen Journal.
He was then released, Bladenonline.com reported.
