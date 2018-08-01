Close up look at Cal Fire plane dropping fire retardant on River Fire
A Cal Fire plane drops fire retardant on the River Fire, off Old River Road, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. On Wednesday, the Mendocino Complex Fire stood at 31,898 acres consumed and was 38 percent contained.
The Carr Fire in California’s Shasta County consumed over 112,000 acres and stood at 30 percent contained late on July 31. Cal Fire said shifting winds, steep terrain and previously unburned fuels contributed to the fire, which broke out on July 23.
Firefighters set backfires in an effort to prevent the Carr Fire from reaching the community of Igo, southwest of Redding, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. This 360 video is not supported on iOS at this time.
A pro-Trump media crew was attacked by protesters at Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, California, on July 26, according to Elijah Schaeffer, the host of YouTube channel Slightly Offens*ve who shared this video of the incident.
Experts, including a former U.S. inspector general, insists crucial changes to duck boats need to come now to prevent more tragedies like the one that took 17 lives last week on Table Rock Lake in Missouri.
Mississippi will become the third state to open sports betting operations since a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states other than Nevada to have legal sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting.
Benicia, California, police are on the lookout for a silver Toyota Spyder splashed with a red substance that authorities said appears to be paint after the vehicle fled police using “dangerous” and “erratic” maneuvers, video shows.