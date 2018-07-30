Cops kill man at break-in — then realize the intruder’s already dead, Colorado police say

An armed man who shot and killed an intruder at his home Monday was shot and killed himself — by a police officer responding to the reported break-in, according to Colorado authorities.

A woman had called 911 at the Aurora, Colorado, home around 1:30 a.m. to report that a man was breaking into their house, according to the Aurora Police Department. Several other callers in the area reported a disturbance, too.

Responding officers discovered “a very chaotic and violent scene” at the home — and after hearing gunshots ring out within the home, officers came across an armed adult man at the scene, police said. That’s when one of the officers fired his weapon and hit the armed man, who was hospitalized and died from his injuries, according to police.

But when officers went inside the home to clear it, they discovered an adult man dead on the bathroom floor — and it was the intruder, according to police.

There was also a juvenile with injuries inside the home. The intruder had inflicted those injuries, but they were not life-threatening, police said.

An investigation revealed that the male resident had shot and killed the intruder, and that the male resident was the person the officer had shot and killed. The officer involved is on paid administrative leave, which police said is department policy.

“This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in a statement. “We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time.”

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Names of those involved will be released by the coroner’s office once their relatives have been informed of their deaths, the police department said.

Aurora police and the Denver Police Department are jointly investigating the officer-involved shooting, which the department said is required by law.