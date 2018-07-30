Police probing whether suspect in NYC murder killed others

File - This undated file photo provided by the New York Police Department shows Danueal Drayton. Law enforcement officials are looking into whether Drayton arrested in California for killing a woman he met on a dating app may have killed others. Drayton was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with raping and strangling a woman. Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Monday, July 30, 2018, that Drayton talked about killing at least five others in Connecticut and New York. Investigators are trying to determine whether his claims are true. (New York Police Department via AP, File)