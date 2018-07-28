Rep. John Lewis hospitalized, under ‘routine observation’

FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis walks in a procession during Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass. The Civil rights icon has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons. Citing a statement from Lewis’ office, WSB-TV reports that the 78-year-old Georgia congressman was “resting comfortably” in a hospital Saturday night, July 28 for “routine observation.” The statement says Lewis expects to be released Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) Michael Dwyer AP