She left something in her car while at a Mexican restaurant: Her baby, police say

What was probably supposed to be a relaxing time at a local Mexican restaurant took a different turn for one 26-year-old mother when police arrested her.
According to WMC, people had called 911 when they heard a baby crying in the parking lot of Cazadores Mexican Grill in Arlington, Tennessee.
Rachel Vanwagner told police she had been inside the restaurant for 30 minutes, for one drink, while her baby sat in the backseat of her car, according to Fox13.
The police found the baby inside an unlocked car with the windows slightly open, reports FOX13, and the car’s engine off. First responders said it was 92 degrees that evening, according to the station.
According to Channel 3 News, Vanwagner told the police she was aware that her baby was in the car, which was not running.
According to research at San Francisco State University,after 30 minutes, the inside of the car can reach about 124 degrees.
WMC reports that Vanwagner faces child abuse and neglect charges and her baby has been released to Vanwagner’s mother.
An average of 32 children die from being in a hot car annually across the country, according to a report by the National Safety Council, The council also said 42 children died in 2017.
According to a news release from Kids and Cars, a nonprofit organization, 28 children in the U.S. have already died this year from being inside of hot cars.
