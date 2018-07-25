New Jersey police officer saves man from oncoming train

Police are investigating after a video was posted to Athens-Clarke County Police's Facebook page showing officers pinning a 10-year-old boy to the ground. Footage shows the distraught child leaping at an officer before being held on the ground.
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
A community memorial service Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the College of the Ozarks included survivors and families of the victims of the Branson duck boat sinking. Those in attendance heard of a family where everyone survived.
A duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank to the bottom of Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm on Thursday, resulting in one of the deadliest duck boat accidents in American history.
A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.
It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.
A man is facing charges after Ohio police say he dragged an officer for more than a mile in his car while fleeing a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows the officer being dragged down a street while another trooper chases the suspect.