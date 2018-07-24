Report: Demi Lovato hospitalized for possible heroin overdose

Singer Demi Lovato was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after a possible drug overdose, various new agencies reported Tuesday.
TMZ first reported that Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills shortly before noon. Her condition is unknown.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, police were called about 11:39 a.m. to a home in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive for a female with a possible overdose. Lovato lives on that block, THR reports.
Lovato has spoken publicly about fighting substance abuse and eating disorders for several years, including spending time in a treatment center in 2011. Last month she released a song called “Sober” that details her experience with withdrawal and relapse.
In March she celebrated six years of sobriety, People reported.
Lovato was raised in the Dallas area and has a home in Colleyville, Texas.
