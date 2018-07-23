Man seen putting 11 cases of Red Bull down his pants

Police in Caseyville, Illinois are searching for a theft suspect who was caught on camera shoving several cases of Red Bull in his pants.
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.