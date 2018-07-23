‘They cannot be replaced by freaking Amazon.’ Why people are defending public libraries

Once upon a time a Forbes contributor wrote that Amazon bookstores should replace local public libraries to save taxpayers money.
Then social media threw the book at him. A bunch of books.
Librarians, children of librarians, people who use libraries and libraries themselves, including the National Library of Scotland, are schooling the writer, Panos Mourdoukoutas, on Twitter.
He might as well have written “burn all the books,” judging from the response he’s getting to his proposition, published online Saturday and taken by some as “anti-library.”
“My mother was a librarian, and you are a simpleton,” a Twitter user named Anne the Writer tweeted at him.
“Do you know how much you are disappointing Mr. Rogers right now?” tweeted another Twitter user.
“#LibrariesMatter,” tweeted the Scottish library.
“Maybe Forbes doesn’t like that you can download their magazine free with your #SF library card,” tweet-snarked the San Francisco Public Library.
Mourdoukoutas is chairman of the economics department at LIU Post in New York who also teaches at Columbia University, according to his bio.
“Amazon should open their own bookstores in all local communities. They can replace local libraries and save taxpayers lots of money, while enhancing the value of their stock,” Mourdoukoutas wrote.
He argued that the services libraries provide today “don’t have the same value they used to.” For one thing, he wrote, people can just as easily get WiFi at their local Starbucks. “This is why some people have started using their loyalty card at Starbucks more than they use their library card,” he wrote.
“On top of this, streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have replaced video rentals. They provide TV and movie content to the masses at an affordable rate. Actual video rental services like Blockbuster have gone completely out of business.
“Then there’s the rise of digital technology. Technology has turned physical books into collectors’ items, effectively eliminating the need for library borrowing services.”
To be fair, he wrote, surveys reveal that people still want the services provided by public libraries. He cited a Pew Research Center survey that found millennials are the most likely generations to use them, “though it isn’t clear whether ‘public libraries’ are community libraries or school libraries. And what the trend is among this group.”
The response to the article reveals a love of libraries that runs deep. The Guardian took note of one Twitter user’s awe-struck observation: “Damn library twitter rolls hard.”
“Seniors pay 200 or more to have someone do taxes, but the library does it for free. Free movies during the summer for kids. They make ice cream and crafts. During storms and emergencies they function as shelters. It’s almost like my tax dollars bring safety and joy to people,” tweeted one woman.
Dictionary.com chimed in by offering the definition of “library.”
One person showed off their library tattoo.
One Twitter user pointed out one famous fan of libraries: Prince. She tweeted a photo of the $12,000 check the superstar donated to a Louisvile, Kentucky library that was the first in the nation run by and that served African-Americans.
“#LibrariesMatter,” tweeted the Scottish library, and the list of tweets using that hashtag keeps growing.
The end?
