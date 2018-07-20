Listen to dispatch audio when 'Ride the Ducks' tour boat capsizes on lake

An eyewitness video shows two Ride the Ducks tour boats caught in a storm on Missouri's Table Rock Lake on Thursday, July 19. Dispatch audio: Broadcastify.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

National

Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.