He planned sex with a woman he met online — but she planned a trap, California cops say

He didn’t get what he wanted from the encounter — but it sounds like she might have.

A 32-year-old man met up with a woman for sex Wednesday night in Santa Rosa, California, after connecting with her over an online forum used for prostitution, according to police. After driving to a business to meet the woman, the man drove with her to a nearby home and then agreed to head to a motel with her for their sexual encounter, police said.

But as the man got ready to drive to the motel, a stranger barged into the back of the man’s car, the man told police. And as the man tried to drive away, the stranger in the backseat began to punch the driver in the head, police said.

Then the man in the backseat pulled out a black handgun. After he aimed the gun at the driver, he pulled over his car, police said. That’s when the driver abandoned his car altogether, fearing for his life, according to police. He then ran away.

The armed man in the backseat didn’t waste any time, police said. He jumped into the front seat and drove off with the woman, who police said “appeared to be an associate of the male suspect.”

The victim (a resident of Healdsburg, just north of Santa Rosa) called police at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, moments after the armed car theft, police said.

The driver suffered lacerations on his head in the attack, according to police.

His blue four-door Honda Accord was found Thursday afternoon, parked and empty at the San Pablo Lytton Casino in San Pablo, California. That’s about an hour’s drive south in the East Bay.

The suspects are still at large, according to police.

The victim described the armed suspect in the backseat as a thin white man in his mid-30s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a goatee and dark hair. He described the woman as white and in her mid-30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build and a chest tattoo.

The suspects are each wanted for their role in the armed carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. There’s a $2,500 reward for information that helps secure an arrest and conviction, police said.

Anyone with tips can reach Santa Rosa police at 707-543-3590.