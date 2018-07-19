Several brands of Swiss rolls sold nationwide recalled on possible salmonella issue

The possibility of salmonella in an ingredient caused Flowers Foods to recall Swiss rolls sold nationwide under several brands, including the house brands of Walmart, Food Lion and H-E-B.
Also, recalled is Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread, a product sold in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.
The problem, according to Flowers Foods website, is “the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder. The ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.”
Don’t be surprised if similar recalls follow. A common ingredient possibly having listeria or salmonella can cause ripples of recalls.
Products covered in this recall are:
▪ Great Value, Walmart’s house brand, six-count boxes with best by dates from Sept. 17, 2018 through Sept. 25.
▪ H-E-B, six-count boxes with a best by date of Sept. 19, 2018.
▪ Food Lion, six-count boxes with a best by date of Oct. 16, 2018.
▪ Mrs. Freshley’s, four-count boxes with best by dates from Oct. 9, 2018 through Oct. 19, 2018 and six-count boxes with a best by date of Oct. 14, 2018.
▪ Baker’s Treat, six-count boxes with best by dates from Sept. 21, 2018 through Sept. 28, 2018.
▪ Market Square, six-count boxes, UPC code 087381760556.
▪ Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread, best by dates from July 16 through July 28, 2018.
If you have any of the above products, you can toss them or return them to the store for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Flowers Foods at 1-866-245-8921, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, or go to the company’s website.
Salmonella is one of the most common food-borne illnesses, sickening 1.2 million in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms are diarrhea, fever, stomachaches and nausea. About 23,000 people in the nation have to be hospitalized yearly with salmonella and 450 die from it.
