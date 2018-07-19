Gas attendant in Florida shoots at man attempting to steal beer

A worker at a gas station in Polk County, Florida shoots at a man who leaves without paying for beer.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

National

Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.