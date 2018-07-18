They were on a date – until he stole her car to go on another date, Tennessee cops say

Many people have a few stories about bad dates they’ve suffered through over the years. Lame jokes, awkward dinners and uncomfortable silences are the common struggles people fight on the road to romance.
But consider this: has your date ever stolen your car and then used it to pick up a different date the same night?
If so, you and a Memphis woman really have something to bond over, according Tennessee police.
Police say Kelton Griffin asked a woman out on Saturday before ditching her to go to the movies with her godsister, Local Memphis reported.
“He just out of the blue texted me and asked me to go out,” Faith Pugh told WREG. She accepted his offer and he showed up at her house, she told the station. “I don’t know who dropped him off. He just got dropped off.”
Police say the two drove to a gas station in the southern area of the city, where Griffin asked her to run inside and buy him some cigars, according to WMC. When she came back out, Griffin was gone.
So was her car.
Police said she tried to call Griffin, but he didn’t answer and then deleted her from his social media profiles, Local Memphis reported.
That’s when she got an unexpected text from her godsister: Griffin had just texted her and asked her on a date.
“I said, ‘Okay, well send me the address to where you at, and I’m on my way. Tell him to come on,’” Pugh told WREG.
Griffin picked the godsister up, and the two drove to the Summer Drive-In movie theater and began watching a movie, WMC reported.
Pugh’s godsister was able to send Pugh their location, and police closed in and arrested Griffin on the scene, Fox 13 reported. He was charged with theft of property.
To add insult to injury, Pugh told WREG her godsister told her Griffin didn’t even pay for the movie.
“I hope he’s in jail for a long time,” Pugh told the station. “I never want to speak to him ever again.”
Comments