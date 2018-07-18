Robber was holding his wife at gunpoint — so husband aimed for his head, Texas cops say

A man heard a commotion outside his southeast Houston home Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m., police say.

His wife had just pulled up to their home, according to KRIV. Two men attacked her as she walked up to their home, the station reported.

One went for her purse, while the other tried to force her inside the home in the 4300 block of South Acres Drive, KPRC reported. He held a gun to the woman’s head while they advanced toward the house.

Neither of the alleged thieves knew, though, that the woman’s husband was also inside.

When he peered out one of the home’s windows, KTRK reported, he saw two men with guns, so he grabbed his own pistol before going outside and confronting the attackers.

He exchanged fire with the two men, forcing one of them to run, the station reported. But the one who stayed in the gunfight was holding his wife at gunpoint.

So police say the husband aimed for his head.

Neither the husband nor the wife who were attacked have been identified by authorities.

The husband shot the man who held his wife once in the head, injuring the man critically, but not killing him, according to KHOU. Police found the attacker lying in the couple’s driveway.

The alleged attacker has not been identified by police, either.

He remained in a local hospital Tuesday morning after having emergency surgery late Monday night, KHOU reported. Police are still looking for the attacker who fled the scene.