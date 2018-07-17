Watch the illegal Sacramento car stunts that halted traffic

California Highway Patrol released video of the sideshows that stopped traffic on Sacramento streets and I-5 in the Pocket area. Ten vehicles were seized and 27 citations issued.
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.