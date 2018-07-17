Profane exchange ensues as man confronts homeowner about an anti-Trump sign in his yard

Cell phone video catches nasty, profane exchange between a white man and an Asian homeowner with an anti-Trump sign in his front yard.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

National

Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.