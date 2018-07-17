3 teens were at a sleepover. Masked suspects attacked them with hammers, police say

Four teenage boys who were masked when they allegedly broke into a garage and beat three other teen boys with hammers are in custody, California police said Tuesday, KION reported.
At least two of the 16- and 17-year-old victims were sleeping in the garage of a home in Aptos (about 40 miles south of San Jose) when the suspects broke in and started attacking them in May, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said, reported KSBW.
Police said at the time that the suspects knew where to find the teenagers, KVLY reported. The boys allegedly wanted to steal marijuana and money, KION reported. Deputies say they stole some items and left in a car, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The beating left the teens with serious head injuries, KION reported. Two were treated at hospitals and released, the Times reported. The other victim, a 17-year-old high school student identified as Alex, ended up in a medically-induced coma, according to Patch. He had to undergo emergency brain surgery. Sgt. Brian Cleveland tells KSBW the teen has “not yet fully recovered.”
A 15-year-old boy was arrested a few days after the attack, Patch reported. He was jailed on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, the publication said.
Now, with three more teens — all 16 — in custody, police say every person who participated in the “brutal assault” has been arrested, KSBW reported.
The group faces charges that include attempted murder, burglary and assault, according to the news station. The identities of the suspects have not been released, because they’re all juveniles.
