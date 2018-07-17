The drawbridge was lifting. A cyclist tried to cross — and disappeared, video shows

The barriers were down and the warning lights were flashing, but that didn’t stop a bicyclist from attempting to cross a lifting bridge.
Video released from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras show a cyclist weave through the barrier gates — and bump into one of them — before continuing onto the Racine Street Bridge after the July 4 fireworks, WBAY reported.
Then, just about three seconds later, the Menasha woman’s plan to beat the bridge was foiled.
While the bridge was lifting, a gap began to form between the road and the span.
That opening was just big enough for the cyclist, her backpack and most of the bike to fall through. And it was all caught on video.
The woman then disappears from sight and only parts of her bike’s tires peak out from the gap.
Minutes later a group of people rushed to help her and the operator stalled the bridge until both the woman and her bike were removed, the Associated Press reported. The 37-year-old woman was then taken to the hospital with facial injuries.
