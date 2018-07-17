Ice cream truck driver crashes on Ice Cream Day. She’d had more than ice cream, cops say

A Virginia ice cream truck driver is accused of being drunk on the job Sunday - National Ice Cream Day - when she ran into another vehicle and hurt three people, police in Virginia Beach told the Virginian-Pilot.
The charges against 35-year-old Ellaine Durham include driving while intoxicated and felony hit and run, reported WSET.
Durham was driving her ice cream truck about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when it collided with another vehicle on Sandbridge Road, according to WAVY. Three people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the station reported.
Coeltryn Kirkland told TV station WTKR that he witnessed the accident and that Durham also hit a tree. He said she was holding up the broken windshield of her truck as she drove away, the station reported.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I don’t think you could make up a story like that,” he told WTKR.
