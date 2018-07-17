The Latest: Texas executes man for 2004 store owner slaying

In this June 13, 2018, photo, death-row inmate Christopher Young holds a phone to his ear during an interview outside death row at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has refused to stop the scheduled execution of Young, who was convicted of fatally shooting San Antonio convenience store owner Hasmukh “Hash” Patel in November 2004. He is scheduled to die Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike Graczyk) Mike Graczyk AP