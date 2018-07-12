They went to see ‘The First Purge.’ He stabbed a man over a reserved seat, Texas cops say

The irony of the stabbing inside the movie theater in Sherman, Texas, wasn't lost on law enforcement.
Following a five-day police investigation, neither was the suspect.
As one man lay bleeding in an aisle of an auditorium that was showing "The First Purge" on Friday, his alleged attacker ran off before he could be apprehended by the Sherman police officer on duty at the theater, according to the Sherman Herald-Democrat.
That alleged attacker, police say, is 40-year-old Bryan Morrison. He was arrested on Tuesday.
"The First Purge" is the fourth installment in a series of "Purge" horror films, in which the premise is that for one day per year, all crime, including violent crime, is legalized so the populace can remove the violent tendencies from its nature the rest of the year.
"It's ironic the stabbing occurred, given the nature of the film," Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen told KXII.
It occurred on the movie's opening weekend, when "The First Purge" took in $9.3 million at the box office, according to Hollywood Reporter.
The man who suffered a 6-inch-deep stab wound to the stomach, Terry Honore, is expected to make a full recovery, KTEN reported.
Witnesses told police that Morrison had sat down in several other patrons' reserved seats and had been asked to return to his reserved seat, according to the police complaint against him. When Honore and his wife asked Morrison to get out of Honore's seat, he did, but he muttered, "I should be able to sit wherever I want," according to KXII.
Honore asked Morrison whether there was a problem, and that's when a fight broke out between the two of them, the complaint states. Police say Morrison stabbed Honore in the lower abdomen and fled the theater.
Morrison was arrested Tuesday near his home in Sherman, according to jail records. He's been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Morrison is convicted. His bond is set at $25,000.
Court records in Grayson County indicate that Morrison was convicted of two assaults in 1997, the assault of a family member in 1998 and the aggravated assault of a family member in 2008, for which he was sentenced to seven years in prison.
