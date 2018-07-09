Dozens of immigrant children will be reunited with parents

FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation at the U.S. border. On Monday, July 9, 2018, a California federal judge rejected the Trump administration's efforts to detain immigrant families in long-term facilities, calling it a "cynical attempt" to undo a longstanding court settlement. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo