Groups mobilize against threat to Oregon's 'sanctuary' law

FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, a woman, who would not identify herself, hangs a sign at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore. Supporters of Initiative Petition 22, which would repeal the sanctuary status, turned in enough voter signatures last week to put them within reach of having the question put to voters and are waiting to see if the petition will qualify for the November ballot. Don Ryan, File AP Photo