Teen went missing. Anonymous text message said 'search the park and the pond,' family says

Louis Germosen left his dad and stepmother's house on June 28, family members say, and has been missing ever since.
But the 19-year-old's family received a potential clue about his whereabouts on Sunday, his stepmother Suzanne Bayer told News12.
"We got an anonymous text message to Louis' cousin on his phone saying that we needed to come over to this park and search the park and the pond thoroughly," she said, "and then he told us 'Good luck and god bless.'"
The text message included two addresses in Hempstead Lake State Park in Lakeview, New York, according to Pix11. Family members told police that Germosen was last seen leaving his dad's house in Nassau County and potentially heading toward West Hempstead.
Prompted by the text, family and authorities combed through the park on Sunday, looking for any signs of Germosen, police told ABC7. The park will be closed on Monday as the search for the missing teenager continues.
So far, the searches haven't turned up any new information, according to Pix11.
Bayer said the constant searching and worrying hasn't been easy.
"You hope for the best, you know what I mean, you hope for the best," Bayer told ABC7, "but this has been going on so long, you just want it to end."
Louis Germosen, the teen's father, told Pix11 that he suspects the 19-year-old "might have been hanging out with the wrong people."
"We recently got a message that he might have had some people hanging out with some MS-13," he said. "I'm not 100 percent sure, we just got that tip last night."
As the search continues, Bayer told ABC7 that she just hopes to find the teen's body, no matter the circumstances.
"Whether it's good or bad," she said, "we just want to bring him back home to his mother and his father."
Germosen is described as 180 pounds and 5-foot-8 with brown eyes, according to Newsday. You're asked to call 516-573-7347 or 911 if you have any information in the case.
“I truly believe that something bad happened to Louis,” Bayer told Newsday. “I hope for the best."
